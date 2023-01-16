ABTA 2023 events programme to support industry in its recovery and developing staff

ABTA has announced its events schedule for the first half of 2023 with a range of varied and high-quality conferences and training days designed to keep the travel industry up to date and develop skills and knowledge within the sector.

The programme will provide insights and advice from key specialists and leaders in their fields, helping travel businesses continue their recovery from the pandemic and respond to emerging changes and challenges. With recruitment and retention an ongoing challenge for the industry, ABTA’s training events are there to upskill new or existing staff and offer a great way for travel companies to show how they are investing in the development of their staff.

ABTA events are open to the whole travel industry with reduced rates available for ABTA Members and Partners. ABTA is also offering a 10% discount on all event bookings made before 3 February 2023 – those wishing to attend can use the code JANUARY23 when booking to get the discount.*

The new programme includes a mix of in-depth conferences and training days that will take place in the first half of the year, including:

Conferences

Travel Finance Conference – 1 & 2 March

Delivering Sustainable Travel Conference – 15 March

Travel Law Seminar – 10 & 11 May

Travel Marketing Conference – 17 & 18 May

Travel Matters – 14 June

ABTA is continuing to respond the feedback and needs of Members by offering more training and development courses within the new programme, including:

A Beginners Guide to Travel Law – 8 February

Accessible Travel and Tourism – 22 February

Advanced Digital Marketing Training – 9 March

An Essential Guide to the Package Travel Regulations (Manchester) – 20 April

Carbon Literacy for Travel and Tourism – 26 April

Celebrating its 25th year, ABTA’s annual flagship two-day Travel Law Seminar returns on 10 & 11 May, with a complete update on the changing landscape of travel regulations.

ABTA also offers a range of free events, training and resources including its monthly video conference call, where Members can put their questions to ABTA experts and leaders, and the regional business meetings. ABTA’s Knowledge Zone provides free e-learning across a range of topics and numerous guidance documents and resources can be found in ABTA’s Member Zone.

ABTA’s Head of Events, Eve Coburn, said:

“In the ever-changing landscape of travel, there has been a huge demand for learning and development as the industry continues to evolve and emerge from the pandemic. We have taken on board the feedback from Members, and this year, we have introduced a diverse schedule with a mix of events and training sessions designed to develop and upskill travel professionals in this new era of travel.”

Further detail on the events, plus registration and rates can be found at abta.com/events.