ABTA’s Aviation Forum to tackle the key issues facing the sector

ABTA – The Travel Association will be hosting an Aviation Forum on Tuesday 25 April 2023, bringing together a senior line up of speakers from regulators, airlines, operators and associations to discuss the future of aviation.

This morning briefing will include a series of keynote presentations and panel discussions, covering the current aviation landscape, consumer protection policy such as ATOL and airline insolvency, and the roadmap to sustainable aviation.

Attendees will hear the latest insights from leading industry figures including:

Dr Andy Jefferson, Programme Director, Sustainable Aviation

Rob Griggs, Policy and Public Affairs Director, Airlines UK

Simon McNamara, UK & Ireland Country Manager, IATA

Susan Deer, Director of Industry Relations, ABTA

Rachel Jordan, Director of Financial Protection and Membership, ABTA

The event is free for all ABTA members and Partners to attend and will take place at the Walkie-Talkie building in central London.

Luke Petherbridge, ABTA’s Director of Public Affairs, who will be moderating the event said:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Flight-based holidays are such a significant part of what our members sell, which is why it is important we offer our agents and operators the opportunity to come together with the aviation industry to understand what is happening in this part of the sector.

“This year’s Aviation Forum will offer a timely, first-hand update on a range of important issues, from trade relations and passenger rights to aviation’s plans to reach net zero and what longer term policy changes may be needed. I’m pleased we’ll be able to look at the full policy picture to help members understand the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.”

For more information about the event and to register, visit abta.com/events. Non-members are also welcome to attend, with tickets priced at £150+VAT.