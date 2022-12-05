A GLITTERING MAYFAIR CHRISTMAS AT BROWN’S HOTEL LONDON

With Christmas just around the corner, Brown’s Hotel, the iconic Rocco Forte Hotel in Mayfair, has announced British luxury jeweller David Morris as its festive partner.

Continuing the hotel’s 185th-anniversary celebrations this year, the partnership with the Bond Street jeweller is the perfect way to bring in the festive season in glittering style. With twinkling decorations and festive treats throughout, Brown’s Hotel promises an array of sparkling experiences at one of the capital’s most sought-after addresses this Christmas.

A GLITTERING PARTNERSHIP

Brown’s welcomes its favourite Mayfair jeweller, David Morris, as its festive partner this year. On entering the hotel, guests will be welcomed into a glittering sanctuary with rose gold foliage, delicate glass baubles, deep green velvet ribbons and twinkling fairy lights, all inspired by David Morris. The gold and glitter trail will lead guests to the dazzling showpiece of a David Morris-decorated Christmas tree that is adorned with silver, rose gold and gold baubles and small gifts.

FESTIVE BLEND

The Donovan Bar team has concocted an extra special limited-edition cocktail that’s inspired by the beauty of David Morris jewels. Available during the month of December, guests can enjoy the ‘Pretty in Pink’ cocktail, which is infused with gin and umami vermouth and topped with floral jasmine and fruity peach soda. With a garnish as unique as the cocktail, it is crowned with a delicate banana leaf disk.

For those wishing to learn the art of mixology there is no better way to learn than from Brown’s Hotel’s very own Director of Mixology, Federico Pavan. This Christmas, Federico is offering guided mixology masterclasses to ensure guests can stir, muddle and shake their own way to a winning Christmas cocktail party.

From £95 per person.

CELEBRATORY AFTERNOON TEA

Queen Victoria loved to take afternoon tea and, this festive season, the hotel is still the place for the definitive Afternoon Tea in London. David Morris have designed their very own cake in the form of a chocolate, raspberry and rose delice, which is served alongside a variety of festive sweet treats, delectable sandwiches and scones. With mulled wine or a crisp glass of Champagne, a roaring fire as well as Christmas carols from the hotel’s resident pianist, The Drawing Room offers a quintessentially British location for Afternoon Tea this Christmas.

The Festive Champagne Afternoon Tea is available from 21st November 2022 until 5th January 2023, from £85 per person (exclusive of VAT).

FESTIVE VISITS & STAYS

The intimate Spa at Brown’s offers an oasis of calm during the busy festive season with exclusive treatments designed to relax or revitalise. Spa treatments such as an invigorating full-body Sugar, Spice and All Things Nice Massage to a Buona Notte Facial, are ideal as a gift or a personal treat.

Guests booking the festive package will be greeted by their very own Christmas tree that has been lovingly decorated by in-house florist Ellie Hartley, in their room or suite. Beneath the fir branches, guests will find an elegantly wrapped David Morris candle. During their stay, guests can pay a visit to David Morris’ flagship store in Mayfair for an exclusive masterclass about the origins of their rarest stones before enjoying a Champagne afternoon tea in the flagship’s VIP salon. This, along with daily breakfast and special Rocco Forte VIP amenities, will ensure a festive holiday to remember.

Starting from £4,460 for two nights, the festive suite package is valid for stays from 16th December 2022 to 3rd January 2023, subject to availability.