Celebrate A Joyous & a(Bun)dance Lunar New Year at PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road, Singapore!

Usher in the arrival of Spring and celebrate the year of the Rabbit with our a(BUN)dance highlights at Spice Brasserie, PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road, Singapore.

Look forward to Chef Patrick’s elaborated festive buffet, available for lunch and dinner from 16 January 2023 to 5 February 2023 –

1.Prosperity Yu Sheng with Red Dragon Fruit Plum Sauce

2.Poached Norwegian Whole Salmon with Condiments,

3.Slow-Cooked Five Spice Beef Short Rib with Lotus Bun,

4.Roasted Herbal Duck

and prosperity sweet treats include

5.Steamed Nian Gao with Grated Coconut

and

6.Mandarin Orange Sugee Cake.

Only on 21 January 2023, Eve of CNY Dinner, indulge in our

1.“Supreme Pot” (featuring treasures such as Abalone, Fish Maw, Dried Scallops, Black Moss, Tiger Prawn, Dried Oyster and Braised Chicken with Napa Cabbage)

Only available on 22 & 23 January 2023, don’t miss out on our

1.Braised Napa Cabbage with Black Moss & Dried Oyster

and

2.Golden Imperial Soup with Abalone, Fish Maw, Dried Scallops and Sea Cucumber

Let’s celebrate a Joyous & a(Bun)dance Lunar New Year and treasure memories that simply matters at PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road, Singapore today! Spice Brasserie’s Joyous & a(Bun)dance Lunar New Year buffet is available for dine-in from 16 January 2023 to 5 February 2023, from SGD55nett per adult and SGD 27.50nett per child.

Promotion (Dine in)

Lunar New Year Early Bird Promotion enjoy 15%, non-refundable full payment is required by 12 January 2023. Please call +65 3138 2518 or email [email protected] to find out more on credit card promotions. More details here: https://www.panpacific.com/en/...