More Than 20 Universities from Around the World Will Participate in the Tenerife Global Summit 2024

More than 20 universities from around the world will present research at the Tenerife Global Summit 2024, which will be held from 19 to 21 June 2024. The conference will bring together national and international experts from different fields related to the tourism sector to discuss the state of the art of the industry and the challenges it faces.

It will feature the participation of prominent speakers, including Natalia Bayona, from UN Tourism, and Antonio Santos, President of the Tourism Think Tank.

The Tenerife Global Summit 2024 is considered one of the largest tourism knowledge events at an international level – and is only the third of its kind to be held, after those of 1994 and 2004, which took place in Scotland.

Registration to attend the event, which is open to sector professionals and the general public interested in the challenges facing tourism, is now open at www.tenerifetsa2024.com. The event is backed by the World Tourism Organisation and includes the participation of the Tenerife Island Council, through Tenerife Tourism Corporation, the University of La Laguna – where the event will be held – and the Scottish University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

Students and professors from around the globe will present papers across a range of topics, such as the challenges of tourism intelligence, inclusivity and sustainability and smart tourism destinations. Some of these institutions include the Federal University of Tourism of Rio Grande do Norte and the University of Sao Paulo (Brazil); the Autonomous University of Barcelona, the Autonomous University of Madrid, Carlos III University, the University of Deusto and the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Spain); the University of Savoie Mont-Blanc (France); Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (Israel); the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí and the University of Guadalajara (Mexico); Aveiro University, the Polytechnic Institute of Braganza and the University of Algarve (Portugal); the University of West Bohemia (Czech Republic); Swansea University (UK); Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton and the University of Central Florida (USA).

Panel of experts

The prestigious experts who will participate in the event include Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of Tourism of the UN, who has been responsible for the promotion of tourism in Colombia in the MERCOSUR trade bloc (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay). Resident in Spain since 2016, where she was Vice-President of the Spain Startup-South Summit, she then joined UN Tourism to lead its newly created Department of Innovation, Education and Investment. She regularly gives lectures and masterclasses at renowned universities worldwide, including Harvard, Cornell and MIT.

Another featured speaker is the President of the Tourism and Society Think Tank, Antonio Santos del Valle, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field of culture, education and tourism. He began his career in 1992 with his contribution to the development, management and promotion of Expo’92, as well as its opening and closing ceremonies and the closing ceremony of the Barcelona 92 Olympic Games. From 1994 to 1996, he was an advisor to Minister Carmen Alborch on cultural issues, heritage and cultural tourism. From 2010 to 2022, he was a Member of the Board of the Affiliate Members Programme of the World Tourism Organization, and of the UNWTO Panel of Experts.

Other leading academics, tourism experts, entrepreneurs, analysts, government officials, universities, R+D+I centres and tourism associations and organisations, such as Dimitrios Buhalis (Bournemouth University), Ion Vilcu (UNWTO), Youcheng Wang (University of Florida) and Sara Dolnicar (Queensland University, Australia), will also take part in the conference.

The conference in Tenerife

The Tenerife Global Summit 2024 conference will be divided into six areas: collaborative and intelligent tourism governance; new leadership and sustainable and inclusive tourism growth; labour market and competitive transformation of destinations; tourist areas, companies and people; product, marketing and tourism intelligence; and digital transformation and digitalisation of tourism.

The sessions will be divided into thematic presentations, professional versus academic working sessions, virtual meetings, vertical forums and workshops.

Registration

Those interested in attending the Global Summit Tenerife 2024 can consult all the information regarding the event and register at: http://www.tenerifetsa2024.com/ This is a unique opportunity to meet up with academics and leading international industry professionals, and to take part in the final declaration on the future of tourism, which will then be presented to the main international bodies.

For further information about Tenerife, please visit: www.webtenerife.co.uk