NOW OPEN: FIREFALL RANCH, YOSEMITE’S NEW LUXURY GETAWAY

Travelers worldwide are celebrating the highly anticipated opening of Firefall Ranch near Yosemite’s northwest entrance. The ranch is grand and refined, yet warmly welcoming, with a sophisticated blend of rustic elegance and nature-forward experiences.

Situated among pristine meadowland and forested mountains, with standalone cottages and villas featuring custom woodwork and finishes, double-sided fireplaces, and covered decks, the ranch is the perfect place for discerning couples and families to explore the natural wonders onsite and beyond.

The ranch offers hiking trails, a verdant natural pond, and scenic vistas, ensuring a serene escape throughout the seasons.

The Restaurant at Firefall Ranch serves innovative upscale mountain cuisine, complemented by a private wine room. The Tavern offers casual dining, while the General Store provides trail-ready essentials and more.

With no hidden resort fees, guests enjoy daily on-site activities, including traditional nightly fireside s’mores. The ranch arranges professionally guided excursions including iconic sightseeing tours and hikes, Yosemite Flight Tours, white water rafting, Jeep Tours, and more.

As part of First Light Resorts, Firefall Ranch is at the forefront of sustainable travel.

Firefall Ranch is located at 24025 CA-120, Groveland, CA 95321. Visit firefallranch.com or follow @firefallranch on Instagram for more.