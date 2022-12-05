FAO SCHWARZ PARTNERS WITH OMNI BERKSHIRE PLACE

FAO Schwarz, New York City’s most iconic toy store, announced the unveiling of the Holiday Wishes FAO Suite in partnership with Omni Berkshire Place. The FAO Suite Stay and Play Package invites families to celebrate the holiday season with a dream-come- true experience, immersed in toys and interactive play.

The hotel’s youngest guests will be dreaming up visions of holiday wishes as they play with some of the most sought-after toys available at FAO Schwarz. The FAO Suite Stay and Play Package is inspired by the store’s 160 years of toys, and inspiring awe and wonder. Wrapping-up the magic of the season, the package includes:

The two-bedroom, 1,336 square-foot luxurious Emerson Suite will play host to the ultimate selection of toys, playfully curated by the FAO Schwarz personal shoppers. Toys such as a piano dance mat, a ride-on train with tracks and a life-sized plush gorilla will have children of all ages playing during their stay. Guests may choose to purchase any of the toys they’d like to take home.

Guests will be greeted by FAO Schwarz Toy Soldier to personally escort them to the iconic toy store at Rockefeller Center and provide a private tour of the store.

Guests will be invited to make a special guest appearance in the FAO Schwarz Opening Ceremony.

FAO Schwarz $100 gift card for holiday shopping.

Guests will receive the classic FAO Schwarz plush bear as a welcome gift upon arrival.

Enjoy daily breakfast for up to four guests.

“Holiday shopping in New York City is a magical experience and we are excited for families to extend the fun with the FAO Suite, that is sure to inspire awe and wonder for every guest,” said Jill Nordquist, Chief Marketing Officer at MerchSource/ThreeSixty Group. “We’re bringing the FAO Schwarz experience to the Omni Berkshire Place to make holiday wishes come true!”

The package is available starting at $4,000 and guests can make reservations now by contacting the Holiday Concierge at [email protected] or (212) 745-5022.

Additionally, all guests at Omni Berkshire Place can find a playful selection of FAO Schwarz toys on the hotel’s room service menu. Toys can be purchased from the convenience of their hotel room, making it easy for traveling parents to delight little ones back at home, or for young travelers to enjoy during their stay.

“This FAO Schwarz partnership is an idyllic pairing, as both companies represent quintessential New York City,” said David Kanters, general manager of Omni Berkshire Place. “Our proximity to the store, and the hotel’s love for celebrating and supporting the magic that is a playful childhood spirit make this a partnership that is likely to last well beyond this Holiday season.”