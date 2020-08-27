Breaking Travel News interview: Murat Coskun, chief executive, Kosmetikinstitut Aurora

Having been recognised as among the best hospitality providers anywhere on earth by voters at the World Spa Awards, Breaking Travel News here chats with Murat Coskun, chief executive of Kosmetikinstitut Aurora, to discover more about the industry leading brand

Breaking Travel News: Congratulations - Kosmetikinstitut Aurora has been honoured with the title of World’s Best Beauty Salon by voters at the World Spa Awards. How does it feel to have won?

Murat Coskun: For us, winning the title of World’s Best Beauty Salon at the World Spa Awards is a great honour and we are more than happy about it.

The award reflects all our everyday efforts to create a special environment for our customers on the basis of high-quality work and products, as well as our efforts to make a visit to the Aurora a unique experience.

We care highly about the satisfaction of our customers and it is the standard by which we operate.

And, of course, it is also a great honour to compete against some other great beauty salons from metropolises all over the world and that we were able to take home the award to the small capital of the alps – Innsbruck.

BTN: Can you tell us a little about the brand – what is it you offer there in Innsbruck, Austria?

MC: We offer high class cosmetic services and products in our beauty salon in the centre of Innsbruck.

We see the beautician profession as its origins: a craft.

As an art, it combines both technical know-how and medical knowledge, as well as an understanding of the correct handling of instruments.

Our focus lays on attentiveness and empathy, as well as the highest level of expertise and, moreover, high-quality products.

With our interior design we tried to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere which is both modern and clear, but comfortable at the same time.

All our interior furniture is custom-made by a carpenter and therefore unique and functional at the same time.

Our rooms are all light-flooded to make serenity and tranquillity noticeable and make it possible for our customers to slow down, as part of personal consultations and most exclusive facial treatments.

BTN: How useful are the World Spa Awards when it comes to promoting the location to a global wellness market?

MC: Although Austria and especially Tyrol are comparatively small regions, their importance and influence on the wellness market should not be underestimated.

Tourists from all over the world choose Austria as their destination for wellness.

A lot of the best wellness locations in the world are situated here, and have been pioneers in the wellness sector for years.

And, even though the impact on attracting new or international clients for the Aurora might not be highly significant through the award, we are nevertheless proud to once to contribute to the importance of Austria and Tyrol on the hospitality market.

BTN: How would you describe the European hospitality market in late 2020? Is there hope for a revival as we move into next year?

MC: We are currently facing difficult times for the hospitality market, not only in Europe, but around the whole world.

The travel restrictions have reduced the tourists to a minimum, which has had a tremendous impact on a lot of people and companies that are dependent on the sector.

For the moment, the only possibility might be to focus on domestic tourism until the situation improves again.

We really hope and are cautiously optimistic that Europe will experience a revival next year due to a certain backlog demand, as at the moment everyone has to cut down their usual travel habits to a large extent - people might be eager to catch up their experiences and vacations at a later point.

The vision of the Aurora Beauty Salon is to bring beauty from the hands of experts to discerning customers with refined senses and experience, who are looking to find space and time to indulge themselves in a secure, peaceful location.

With expertise, technology and know-how on a professional level as well as world-leading products, they are able to bring their vision to life in a very special location in Innsbruck, the capital of the Alps.

