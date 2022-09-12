Breaking Travel News explores: Beach clubs on the Palm Jumeriah

Dubai has long been home to some of the best beaches in the Middle East – and the Palm Jumeriah has only expanded its already world-beating offer in recent years.

Here we explore some of the most celebrated beach clubs in the always changing tourism hotspot – and see just what makes them so special.



Riva Beach Club

Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, Burj Al Arab and the downtown skyline, Riva Beach Club has long been a favourite for those looking to party in Dubai.

This is a relaxed, vibrant, fun and friendly beach club where you can swim, dine and unwind.

Guests have access to 300 meters of pristine, private beach, as well as temperature-controlled pools, including one specially for kids.

An award-winning restaurant, committed to using the freshest, highest quality and tastiest locally sourced ingredients, is on offer to bring you a selection of mouth-watering dishes.

These include everything from seafood, pizzas, pastas and salads to the special Mediterranean fare.

Also, delicious signature beverages will leave you feeling refreshed at every sip.

Riva is decorated with contemporary and chic cool toned interiors, making it the ideal spot to relax.

Find out more on the official website.



Beach by Five

The haunt of Premier League footballs in the off-season and Instagram celebrities from around the world, Five Palm Jumeirah has calved out a niche for itself in the Dubai party scene.

At the heart of it all is Beach by Five, the sun-soaked deluxe club.

Far from your average hotel experience, Beach by Five offers a 150-meter private beach, home to double width sun loungers, cabanas and jacuzzis, as well as a breath-taking glass lined pool topped with a stunning chandelier giving you the perfect Instagram shot.

Head to the stunning beach deck where you can dine on modern European tapas, sip on signature cocktails and enjoy a luxe Nu Air shisha – all while soaking up those Five vibes and stunning views of the Dubai Marina.

The Mediterranean sharing style menu is influenced by the traditional flavours of Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Levant, offering a variety of hot and cold plates, dishes from the land and sea as well as delicious sushi for you to tuck into.

Weekdays and weekends are made for sun, sand and sea!

Find out more here.



Fluid Beach Club

Located at Th8 Palm Jumeirah, there is an alluring energy that pulses through the buzzing Fluid Beach Club.

At every hour of the day, and late into the night, the place is ready to party.

Head over for some of the chicest cabanas ever, while they are also serving trendy light bites, sharing platters, heady cocktails and some banging tunes, all brought to you by the in-house DJ.

Come for the vibe and linger for the ever-changing mood, as sun-soaked day slides into a shimmering night.

More here.



Eva Beach Club

Eva Beach House boasts a magnificent seafront locale combining the pleasures of Tulum-style beachside dining with an indulgent gastronomic experience.

The property features breezy and draped, eccentric interiors in shades of clotted cream and earthy browns, with cactus plants displayed around the venue that transport you to an escape from the bustling noise.

While much of the space is dedicated to high-energy dining, there are also a beach and pool where guests can join for pre-or post-dining drinks or a relaxed weekend with sun-drenched ethereal soundtracks that build up energy as the sun sets on exceptional West Palm Beach views.

Intricate details include native-style wooden accents and a spread of the day’s fresh catches, dry-aged meat and a menu to transport your tastebuds on a culinary journey of a lifetime.

The floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light and allow the spectacular skyline views to take centre stage.

Eva Beach House is the ultimate spot for jet setters, celebrities and guests alike that enjoy quality dining, elevated cocktails and late-night lounging.

Find out more on the official website.



February 30

A fresh new concept from Beirut, February 30 makes its way to Dubai, setting its sights on the stunning location of Palm West beach at Palm Jumeirah.

The brand has evolved with dynamism and unwavering exuberance at its core, with the new Dubai outpost boasting a multifaceted identity of beach bar, lounge and restaurant.

What if we told you we see you, know you, and understand that different is perfect - normal does not belong here.

What if we told you that you could rewrite your story and make this space yours?

Here the new feels familiar, with February 30 the dazzling jewel in the crown of Palm Jumeirah.

Time has no place in this resplendent beachfront abode, evident in the sultry, striking and wonderfully surprising interior landscape.

Head over to the official website for more information.



White Beach at Atlantis the Palm

Finally, White Beach at Atlantis the Palm is perhaps the best known of all the beach-side spots in the city.

Featuring two Instagram-worthy pools, a chic outdoor restaurant for out-of-this-world dining and a breezy open-air terrace is it perfect for sunset cocktail-sipping.

Lose yourself in a beachside daydream or get together with friends to create unforgettable moments.

The beach club offers barefoot chic sophistication and decadence, a perfect retreat for those living a lifestyle under the sun.

Indulge in flavours transported from the Mediterranean to the shores of the Palm.

By using the most luscious and sensibly sourced ingredients around, the restaurant truly offers a taste of summer.

Atlantis the Palm is considered the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

More Information

Dubai was honoured with the titles of Middle East’s Leading City Destination and Middle East’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about visiting this one-of-a-kind city on the official website.