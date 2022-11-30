Breaking Travel News explores: Atlantis, the Palm takes top titles at World Culinary Awards

Atlantis, the Palm has long been considered an icon of global hospitality – recognised as the World’s Leading Landmark Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Nestled between the calm turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf and the majestic Dubai skyline, the property is the crown of the world-famous Palm Jumeirah.

Whether staying in the world-renowned resort, dining in one of the award-winning celebrity chef restaurants or feeling the rush at Aquaventure Waterpark, guests experience a world away from the everyday.

Today, it is those restaurants that are taking centre stage – picking up some top titles at the World Culinary Awards.

First up, Ossiano Restaurant was presented with the trophy for Dubai’s Best Culinary Experience 2022.

Awarded a one Michelin star, the location is a progressive fine-dining experience inspired by the ocean and seas.

Imagine dining in one of the most immersive restaurants, as stingrays, sharks and fish in the aquarium glide right past your table.

Aspiring to showcase some of the best produce from around the world, Michelin starred chef, Grégoire Berger, takes pride in offering guests a unique opportunity to taste exceptional ingredients at their peak.

Located in the heart of Dubai, the restaurant and the city are at the crossroads of the world.

Also honoured by the World Culinary Awards was Nobu, which took the title of World’s Best Restaurant Brand 2022.

The trophy caps an exciting period for the restaurant, which really revealed it would move to a whole new location at Atlantis, the Palm.

After 14 years of residence in the Avenues at Atlantis, the Palm, Nobu will next year celebrate in an iconic-new space within the crown of the destination resort.

Taking the space formally home to the Royal Bridge Suite, the 22nd floor will be completely transformed to house a brand-new Nobu, complete with an updated menu, a Nobu lounge and bar and an expansive terrace offering incredible views over the Palm and Arabian Gulf.

Set to open mid-January, upon arrival, guests will be whisked up to the new Nobu Dubai via a private elevator off the main lobby before being greeted by the echoing sounds of the chefs shouting in true Nobu fashion ‘irasshaimase’ (translating to ‘welcome to the restaurant’ in Japanese).

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa said: “After 14 years of success with Atlantis in Dubai I am so excited to take the next step forward with our new Nobu restaurant.

“We have a great team in Dubai who have worked with me for many years, so I know that every guest who visits us will have an amazing Nobu experience.”

Taking guests on a curated Nobu journey, the evening will begin at the sophisticated central Nobu bar and lounge, where diners can enjoy an array of pre-dinner cocktails and small bites set to the soundtrack of a resident DJ.

Guests can then choose to sit at one of five dining areas, including the main dining room, an exclusive 13-seat sushi bar or within a VIP booth with front-row seats to the bustling kitchen.

The new Nobu will also feature a beautifully appointed and expansive Palm terrace, featuring a bar and lounge area, coupled with an unparalleled 22nd floor view of the Palm and the glittering skyline of Dubai.

Diners looking for a little more privacy can also opt for one of six private dining rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling vistas over the Arabian Gulf and will seat up to two-to-twelve guests per room.



Nobu was honoured by the World Culinary Awards

In recent years, Atlantis, the Palm has built an outstanding reputation as the leading culinary destination in the Middle East.

Having won several Michelin stars and Gault&Millau toques over 2022 and welcoming some of the leading chefs for culinary collaborations across Ossiano and Hakkasan, the resort is a global leader in the culinary space.

Late next year, one of the most celebrated chefs in the world, Björn Frantzén will introduce two new concepts to the space formally housing Nobu in the Avenues, including Studio Frantzén, as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore.

Along with Bjorn Frantzén, in 2023, Atlantis Dubai will also welcome world-class concepts from José Andrés, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy and Heston Blumenthal, who will bring his Michelin star concept Dinner to Dubai, along with a debut bar concept called Resonance.

Timothy Kelly, managing director of Atlantis Dubai, commented: “Nobu Restaurant Group is an incredibly valued partner for Atlantis.

“Having opened at the resort in 2008, the brand has established itself consistently as the authority on Japanese cuisine in Dubai and we look forward to evolving this offering into a brand-new space and what will be, one of the most stylish and spectacular dining and entertainment locations in Dubai.

“The place to see and be seen, the new Nobu Dubai is another phenomenal addition to Atlantis Dubai’s world-class culinary and entertainment offering, which is unrivalled to any other destination in the world.”

More Information

Located at the centre of the crescent of the Palm in Dubai, Atlantis, the Palm is the first entertainment resort destination in the region.

Opened in 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 22 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site.

It is home to one of the biggest waterparks in the world and the one of the largest open-air marine habitats, with more than 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including the Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis.

Aquaventure Waterpark features 23.5 million litres of fresh water used to power 105 thrilling waterslides and attractions, including several world record-breaking slides, and two river rides featuring tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers.

Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of the friendliest mammals.

The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities.

