Peaches & Cream beach club opens on Palm Jumeriah

Peaches & Cream has officially opened its doors to the public, located in Palm Jumeirah, the new beach club is founded by hospitality group Limestone Lab.

The venue is an 80s Miami beach restaurant and lounge that features a Mediterranean inspiration with two cocktail bars and retro-themed décor designed to invoke nostalgia.

Guests can enjoy the pool, tailor-made cocktails and a specially curated menu of Mediterranean inspired dishes.

The family-friendly venue also offers deals to visitors for water activities including Kayaking, Paddle Boarding and eFoil.

The premium ingredients used at the venue are sourced from Greece, Spain and Australia.

Limestone Lab is an ‘Experience Design Studio’ was founded in 2021 in the UAE with expansion plans across the GCC.