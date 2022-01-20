Almatar – the new Saudi online travel agency

Almatar is a new Saudi online travel agency. Providing travel services, information and resources about travelling anywhere around the world. Almatar let’s you make hotel reservations, book flights, and get detailed accurate information about hundreds of destinations worldwide.

Services and programmes are designed exclusively for families and individuals. Providing delightful trips to Saudi Citizens with full respect for the precious Arabic culture, aiming to empower and benefit them, and doing their best to provide the finest services.

Through Almatar you can find the best hotel with the best price between more than 1 million hotels covering 60.000 cities around the world. You can book your next flight with more than 500 airlines around the world. You can choose from economy, business and first classes.

almatar.com