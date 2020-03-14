Aurelio Giraudo takes up new Dubai challenge for Accor

Aurelio Giraudo has been appointed the Cluster General Manager for Accor, overlooking iconic hospitality businesses in Dubai, including Fairmont The Palm, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, RIVA Beach Club and the Palm Jumeirah’s newest boutique hotel offering, Th8 Palm, Managed by Accor.

The hospitality supremo comes to the UAE following an exciting time with Expo 2020 Dubai and a bustling hospitality sector, ready to take on new challenges and drive the development of the Accor cluster of properties in Dubai.

An Italian national, he brings a whole host of experience and passion to his role with over 30 years in the global hospitality industry.

Graduating from the Hotel School Mondovi Cuneo Italy, he started his career in the hotel industry, travelling across the globe with experience in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Korea, South Africa, the USA, and Europe.

Since 2009, Aurelio has worked across the Middle East and North Africa region in Morocco, Kuwait, Kenya, Qatar and now the UAE. In 2019, he resumed his studies and graduated with a degree in Hotel Management from Cornell University.





With Italian as his mother tongue, Aurelio is fluent in English, French and Spanish and holds basic spoken Indonesian and Portuguese, making him an ideal communicator for the diverse workforce he oversees in Dubai.

Holding top positions at various luxury hotels, Aurelio’s previous role was the Cluster General Manager for the Banyan Tree Doha and La Cigale Hotel Managed by Accor. There he was integral to the pre-opening and post-opening of the first luxury Accor Banyan Tree Hotel and Residences and was heavily involved in the development and repositioning of La Cigale Hotel Managed by Accor to new high luxury standards.