Breaking Travel News explores: AMAALA, Saudi Arabia

Set in the Prince Mohammad bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast, it span 4,155 square kilometres.

Designed to evolve and elevate the very best in travel, AMAALA is an ultra-luxury destination and the first global integrated family wellness destination, set to curate transformative personal journeys inspired by arts, wellness, and the purity of the Red Sea.

State-of-the-art facilities and an attractive year-long events calendar will ensure AMAALA is a distinctive wellness destination worldwide.

Phase One of Triple Bay is well underway and set to be complete in 2024.

It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,300 hotel keys.

Over 300 contracts have been awarded to date worth in excess of SAR6.6 billion.

Once complete, AMAALA will be home to more than 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels, and approximately 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness and recreational facilities.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of AMAALA, which will be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

The destination will operate with a zero-carbon footprint once fully operational.

AMAALA recently announced tangible progress across the development, with over 300 contracts signed to date, worth in excess of SAR6.62 billion ($1.7bn).

More than 98 percent of the total contract value has been awarded to Saudi firms, highlighting the organizations commitment to strengthening the local economy.

These include agreements for the design and build of state-of-the-art accommodation and facilities at the destination for future employees.

An additional SAR6.1 billion of contracts is currently out to tender, across 54 proposals.

Surpassing 300 contract awards underscores the scale of this project and the significant progress being made as we press ahead with activity on the ground to bring our destination to life.

“At AMAALA, we are working to create a sustainable, purpose- and meaning-driven destination for the discerning traveller, and remain closely aligned with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, as we develop one of the top global tourism destinations of the future.

“I am delighted to be able to showcase the results achieved by our brilliant team and partners,” said John Pagano, group chief executive of The Red Sea Development and AMAALA.

Work is well underway on-site to progress the enabling infrastructure and groundwork required to develop the destination, with more than 2,400 staff already on site and 9.9 million manhours logged to date.

This includes the successful completion of 11 kilometres of roads ahead of schedule to better connect the site.

The entrance for Triple Bay is under construction and expected to be completed this year.

Construction on the destination’s transport links has also commenced, with the airside infrastructure works for the destination’s new airport progressing on schedule.

The fast-track contract for the works was awarded to Rawabi BUTEC in 2020 and includes the development of the airport’s 3,150m runway, taxiways and aprons, alongside additional infrastructure.

In addition to key infrastructure construction, AMAALA is breaking ground across its tourism offering.

Bulk earthwork is in progress, with nearly 50 per cent of the total fill quantity completed to date in key super plots.

This includes the AMAALA Yacht Club, the Red Sea Marine Life Institute, The Marina and the Wellness Core, as well as three of the first hotels.

“From the rich natural capital that surrounds our site to the local communities, AMAALA’s masterplans are deeply grounded in maximizing positive environmental, economic, and cultural impacts.

“As we transform our regenerative commitments into concrete actions, the destination will undoubtedly be an important steppingstone to redefining tourism in the region and beyond,” Pagano added.

AMAALA is a core component of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy by enabling rapid growth in the tourism sector.

Once complete in 2027, it will offer approximately 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

