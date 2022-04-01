Corporate travel management considerations

Corporate travel may already be an important part of your business’s operations, or it might be something that you are planning for the future. No matter what stage you are at with corporate travel, there are some considerations you have to take into account moving forward. Ensuring that corporate travel is as effective and efficient as possible is crucial to your business and to its operations. So, what considerations should you start taking into account?

Utilizing a Corporate Travel Manager

Trying to manage corporate travel and corporate bookings by yourself can be challenging, and it can be all-consuming. Ensuring that bookings are made and the travel plans are kept and run on schedule is effectively a full-time job. A corporate travel manager may seem like a big expense at first. However, over time, you will see the true value in their role and their position. They will oversee the business and corporate travel, and they will ensure that spending has been adhered to. If you try to handle travel in addition to your current roles, you may find that it will be counterproductive and even end up costing you more.

Automating Business Travel Processes

If corporate travel is a frequent aspect of your business (or if it is likely to be in the near future), you may want to look at automating business travel processes where possible. When processes are automated, you are giving employees and those traveling more freedom. An example of an automated travel process covers where to book business travel and when. Giving employees and travelers more information and guidance about what to do will save time, and it should help to reduce costs too. Automation can cost more, requiring more trust, but it can work well, especially if you have several employees or travelers frequently increasing their mileage.

Managing Spend

Corporate travel and business expenses can quickly spiral out of control, especially if you have several employees traveling at once. Managing corporate travel costs is essential, and it is something that you or your travel manager should be focused on. Expenses for all trips and travel have to be taken into account, and you need to ensure that you have a suitable expenses management system set up and running. When you are looking at managing business spending, you have to establish what you want to achieve for your overall spending, and also, how far this spending will go. For example, are you planning out the next six months or 12 months of travel? How long do you need to cover and account for?

Payment Methods and Options

How are you going to pay for all corporate travel, and what allowances or payment methods are you going to give to those who are traveling? Clear payment methods and options have to be made available to those traveling to ensure that they are happy and confident. You do not want employees traveling or visiting destinations and not knowing how to access funds when they need to, as this will then affect employee health and well-being.