Williams lands new sales leadership role with Etihad

Etihad Airways has confirmed the appointment of Jonathan Williams as vice president of sales for Europe and North America.

Williams will hold all commercial responsibilities in both regions, while developing relations with Etihad Airways’ trade and corporate partners.

He replaces Martin Drew who moved from the position to become Etihad’s senior vice president, sales and managing director, cargo in November.

Williams’ aviation career began in 1998 at American Airlines, where he held sales roles across the organisation.

Prior to joining Etihad Airways as regional business development manager for Europe in February last year, he led the UK corporate sales team for British Airways for five years.

“In November last year, Etihad announced a new operational model to better position us for recovery,” said Williams.

“At Etihad, we are committed to focusing on our core offerings of safety, security and service.

“Together with my teams in Europe and North America, we will be working hard to welcome back travellers to our industry-leading passenger experience and Etihad Wellness programme.”

He added: “As part of my new role, I can also announce Jeremy Pollock as country manager for the UK and Ireland.

“Jeremy has worked for Etihad Airways for 16 years, heading up our leisure sales team for the past decade.

“He will lead the combined sales effort for both markets, including leisure and corporate sales.”