Seabourn Ovation to sail from Athens in July

Seabourn is working with the government of Greece to develop plans to restart Seabourn operations in the Mediterranean with a series of sailings operating round-trip out of Athens beginning July 3rd.

Seabourn Ovation will operate a series of seven-day cruises exploring beautiful and historic ports throughout the Greek Isles.

The voyages are scheduled to open for booking on April 12th.

Guests will also be able to book longer 14-day voyages, which combine individual seen-day voyages with a variety of different ports on each.

Seabourn will take guests to the ports of Agios Nikolaos, Rhodes, Mykonos and Nafplion as well as Limassol, Cyprus on one itinerary.

On the other, guests will have the opportunity to experience Patmos, Rhodes, Thira and Spetsai along with a call at Paphos, Cyprus.

“The entire Seabourn family is truly excited to provide our award-winning travel experience aboard Seabourn Ovation starting again this July in the Greek Isles,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“We’re grateful to the people of Greece for welcoming Seabourn back to the Mediterranean this summer.”

The cruises are open to any guests that are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

This means guests who are a minimum of 14 days past receiving the final dose of the currently approved Covid-19 vaccines being administered.

Proof of vaccination and the dates given will be required.

Approved forms of documentation will be confirmed closer to time of departure and must be shown at the terminal prior to boarding.