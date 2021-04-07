ITB India welcomes 400 buyers to digital show

The virtual edition of the inaugural ITB India has kicked off in Delhi, with three days of networking, travel news and business opportunities on offer.

The annual business-to-business trade show and conference will build the bridge to the Indian and south Asian travel markets.

ITB India 2021 Virtual welcomes over 400 Indian and south Asian buyers from MICE, corporate leisure and travel technology sectors, as well as 150 international sponsors and exhibitors presenting their innovative products and services.

ITB India 2021 is an entirely virtual event hosted on ITB Community in Asia (ITB Community).

“Staying in touch, sharing best practice ideas and negotiating business – in these difficult times the travel industry needs exchange more than ever,” said Katrina Leung, managing director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The virtual inaugural ITB India provides the ideal platform, giving key travel industry leaders and international exhibitors the opportunity to connect.”

The online platform concentrates business, networking, content and news in one place.

With its virtual show floor, video streaming and intelligent matchmaking tools, the platform offers the best opportunities for successful trade show results.

The official partner country of ITB India, Saudi Tourism Authority, will showcase an array of current tourism offerings and destination highlights.

Tourism is a strategic industry for the future of Saudi Arabia, officials said.