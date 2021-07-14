TUI to offer permanent flexible working in UK

TUI is moving to permanent flexible working in the UK following 16 months of home working due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The majority of office-based employees in the UK have worked from home since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

During this time, the company sought to embrace the shift realising that almost all office-based roles could be done remotely.

TUI conducted colleague research to understand their views on ways of working, with many citing they have adjusted their working practices and have discovered benefits, including a better work life balance, that they would like to continue with once the pandemic is over.

As part of the new ways of working, TUI employees will only be required to attend the office once a month to attend face to face team meetings or collaboration events, enabling individuals to make their own choice about how often they would like to work in an office environment.

While offices will remain open individuals will be able to decide what working environment works for them.

Recognising the importance of transitioning to a permanent flexible working approach, the organisation has created a new workspace director.

This role will be responsible for workspace portfolio across the UK and Ireland and will have the accountability to define and implement a workspace strategy.

Belinda Vazquez, workspace director of TUI UK & I, said: “At TUI we embrace the concept that work is something we do, not somewhere we go.

“We have listened to our employees in order to define a clear framework that ensures ultimate flexibility, whilst creating positive experiences that enable all colleagues to feel like they belong and are valued.”