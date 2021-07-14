Qatar reopens to vaccinated travellers

Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A new set of measures designed to make travelling to Qatar as easy as possible, while maintaining the necessary precautions to continue to protect against the spread of the virus, have also been implemented.

The new measures will allow people who are fully vaccinated to visit Qatar without the need for quarantine.

Arrangements will also make it easier for citizens and residents of the country to travel in and out of the country, enabling fully vaccinated people to bypass the quarantine requirement when returning to Qatar.

All visitors – vaccinated or non-vaccinated – will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, travellers are advised to check the entry requirements of the country they are travelling from and will return to from Qatar, before booking any flights and should understand that those policies can change with very little notice, a statement from the local tourism body said.

In order to visit Qatar – international visitors, citizens and residents – must register and upload required documentation such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel and personal details through the Ehteraz website.

In addition, visitor visa rules apply for certain nationalities, however, over 80 nationalities can visit Qatar with a free visa on arrival.