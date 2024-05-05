Luxurious Four Seasons Hotel Osaka Opens Reservations Ahead of Grand Debut

Towering above the city’s dynamic Dojima district, the all-new Four Seasons Hotel Osaka is now accepting reservations ahead of its grand opening this summer.

“As our Four Seasons portfolio in Japan continues to grow and flourish, we are incredibly excited to introduce ourselves in the intriguing city of Osaka,” says Rami Sayess, President, Hotel Operations – Asia Pacific, Four Seasons. “Here, we are inspired by the blend of historic traditions and Japan’s fascinating modern culture as we define a new level of luxury hospitality in the city, all wrapped in the warmth and genuine care for which Four Seasons is globally renowned.”

General Manager Alastair McAlpine echoes the enthusiasm: “We are working with an ‘A team’ of Japan’s best architects and designers, including CURIOSITY, SIMPLICITY, DESIGN STUDIO SPIN and building architect Nikken Sekkei, to create beautiful spaces that welcome the world to Osaka while also inviting local guests to join us in celebrating all this diverse city has to offer.”

With six dining and drinking concepts, a full floor dedicated to wellness, sunny event spaces and airy contemporary accommodations – including the region’s first modern ryokan experience – Four Seasons Hotel Osaka will offer a new interpretation of today’s Osaka and an ideal base from which to discover its exciting culinary and cultural adventures.

Start Planning a Trip to Osaka Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Named the #10 most liveable city in the world – and #1 in Japan – in the 2023 Global Liveability Index, Osaka is fast becoming a must-visit on any urban explorer’s wish list. Although inhabited for thousands of years, the “City of Water” – so named thanks to its myriad rivers, waterways and bridges – is decisively cosmopolitan.

A key business hub, it’s also notable for its dynamic nightlife, world-class shopping, important landmarks and striking architecture – including the new Four Seasons Hotel Osaka in the heart of the Dojima district, where historic sites and local businesses rub shoulders with western Japan’s commercial headquarters. The Hotel is within walking distance of the Umeda shopping, entertainment and business district; adjacent to glamorous Kitashinchi’s fine dining restaurants and bars; and a short walk to Nakanoshima, home to a thriving community of art galleries and museums.

Families will cherish time at nearby Universal Studios Japan, while nature lovers can avail of the city’s best leaf-spotting spots in the fall, and sakura (cherry blossoms) in spring. Excitement is also building for Expo 2025, expected to attract as many as eight million international visitors from April through October next year.

Be among the first to experience Osaka in Four Seasons style: Reservations are now being confirmed for arrivals beginning August 1, 2024, with packages including a Grand Opening Offer. To reserve, book online.

Introducing Osaka’s First Modern Ryokan Experience

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka will introduce the city’s first modern ryokan experience in a major hotel. Ryokans are small Japanese inns dating back to the 8th century, and still popular today, particularly in regions with onsen (hot springs). The entire 28th floor of Four Seasons will house 21 guest rooms and suites decorated by SIMPLICITY designers as a contemporary interpretation of ryokan culture, including tatami mat flooring, sliding doors within each space, a platform bed (rather than the traditional roll on the floor), and a dining area that allows for traditional or standard seating. The Gensui 玄水will also have its own check-in desk, where guests will be personally welcomed with Four Seasons care.

An additional 154 rooms and suites are spread through the 29th to 35th floors (for a total of 175 throughout the Hotel). Designed by CURIOSITY of Japan in a light, airy style that welcomes sunlight in through large windows, most accommodations have a thoughtfully-placed window seat to enjoy the views of the city, rivers and waterways.

The Hotel’s guest accommodations and its public spaces will showcase a contemporary art collection curated by Fumio Nanjo, featuring local artists and artisans.

Destination Dining

In a city known as one of Asia’s culinary capitals (there are currently 85 Michelin-starred restaurants in Osaka), Four Seasons will present six dining and drinking options. Jiang Nan Chun will offer an authentic Cantonese dining experience in an interactive setting that includes multiple private and semi-private dining rooms. Also located on the 37th floor for a distinctly elevated dining experience is Sushi O, with a sleek wooden counter as well as a private dining room; and Bar Bota, with a dramatic circular bar surrounded by the city’s sparkling skyline.

On the building’s first floor, Jardin will be an all-day dining option featuring an international breakfast, exquisite afternoon tea and French bistro classics with al fresco seating amid lush landscaping. Rounding out the culinary offering, Farine will be an artisanal bakery perfect for picking up pastries and specialty coffees on the run, and CHA, a Japanese tea lounge.

Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons

Designated as the wellness zone, the 36th floor of the Hotel will include a spa with five treatment rooms, and sauna. Both the 16 metre (952 foot) indoor pool and fully-equipped fitness centre will offer inspiring views to enhance one’s workout routines. A key part of the wellness offering will be a series of public and private ofuro (Japanese baths) in the ryokan tradition.

Meetings and Special Occasions at Four Seasons

Conveniently located on the building’s second floor with direct access from the ground floor lobby, event spaces at the new Four Seasons including a 220 square metre (2,368 square foot) ballroom that is divisible into three spaces, with an elegant foyer and adjacent inviting outdoor terrace. The flexible, fully-equipped spaces offer any number of options for conferences, weddings and other social events, all with the comfort of knowing every detail is executed to perfection by the expert team of Four Seasons event planners and caterers.

An additional Sky Salon on the 37th floor (where two signature restaurants and the bar are also located) offers a more intimate space at 73 square metres (785 square feet) with the added bonus of a private kitchen, making it a great choice for board meetings, product launches and small receptions.

For pre-opening tours and to begin planning an event at the new Four Seasons Hotel Osaka, contact [email protected] or call +81 (06) 6676-8682.