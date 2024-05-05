Lufthansa Launches Allegris Service with A350-900, Expands Routes to Vancouver, Toronto, and More

268 passengers, 11 crew members, ten new seat options! The first scheduled flight with Lufthansa Allegris on board, LH476, took off last week from Munich for Vancouver on the west coast of Canada. On Thursday, the Canadian metropolis of Toronto will be the second Allegris destination, which will be served alternately with Vancouver on selected flights in the first few months. With further A350s delivered, Allegris will also be available on flights to Chicago and Montreal in the summer.

From late summer, flights will also be operated to Shanghai and San Francisco. These destinations will initially replace the existing destinations. From the summer, flights with the Lufthansa Allegris cabin on board will be offered for booking for the winter flight schedule with the entire product range. Further details on prices and benefits for status customers will also be published at that time.

When booking Allegris Business Class, travelers can reserve a specific seat as before. The Classic Seat reservation is always free of charge. This seat offers all the benefits of the new product. Optionally, seats with additional comfort (the Business Class Suite, the Extra Space Seat, the Privacy Seat by the window and the Extra Long Bed) can also be booked in advance via the familiar seat reservation system for an additional charge.