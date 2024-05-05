Oman Air Appoints Con Korfiatis as CEO to Lead Ongoing Transformation

His Excellency Eng. Saeed Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information and Chairman of Oman Air, alongside the company’s Board of Directors, have announced the appointment of Con Korfiatis as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer. A highly accomplished leader with over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, Con is set to steer Oman Air’s ongoing transformation, which aims to turn the airline’s financial operations around.

His Excellency Eng. Saeed Hamoud Al Mawali said, “Con’s professional background, coupled with his expertise in organizational transformation and strategy development, make him the perfect fit to lead Oman Air through this crucial phase of its transformation. We have full confidence in Con’s ability to steer the company towards sustainable, long-term success while guiding it through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”

Con’s three-decade-long career includes numerous CEO appointments across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, with notable accomplishments including founding four start-up initiatives in Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Singapore and China. He has also held a string of other executive management roles in finance, strategy, commercial, alliances, operations, network, branding and marketing, across some of the world’s most successful airlines. The airline also thanked Capt. Nasser Al Salmi for his support during his tenure as Acting CEO.