United Airlines hopes to launch electric aircraft by 2030

United Airlines Ventures (UAV) has invested in electric aircraft start up Heart Aerospace.

The company is developing the ES-19, a 19-seat electric aircraft that has the potential to fly customers up to 250 miles before the end of this decade.

In addition to investment, United Airlines has conditionally agreed to purchase 100 ES-19 aircraft, once the aircraft meet safety, business and operating requirements.

Mesa Airlines, a key strategic partner for United in bringing electric aircraft into commercial service, has also agreed to add 100 ES-19 aircraft to its fleet, subject to similar requirements.

UAV is building a portfolio of companies that focus on innovative sustainability concepts and create the technologies and products necessary to build a carbon-neutral airline and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals.

The deal also comes alongside Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV).

UAV and BEV are among the first investors in Heart Aerospace, demonstrating confidence in the design and creating potential for Heart to fast track the ES-19 introduction to market as early as 2026.