Tourism in Berlin: 11 million overnight stays in the first half of 2022

4.36 million guests travelled to Berlin in the first six months of the year, and spent around 11.15 million nights in the city’s hotels. This can be seen from the figures released yesterday by the Berlin-Brandenburg state office for statistics. This represents about 65 percent of the pre-crisis level in arrivals and about 70 percent in overnight stays. With a 64 per cent share of the overnight stays, Germany remains the most important market. But more and more international guests are returning to the capital: While international guests represented a share of 29 per cent of the overnight stays in 2021, the figure had already risen to 36 per cent between January and June of 2022. The United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Spain were among the most important European markets in the first half of this year. The USA was the strongest overseas market.

Burkhard Kieker, visitBerlin CEO: “The guests are coming back to Berlin. That’s a good sign. Berlin has lost none of its appeal. The Restart program for the visitor economy which visitBerlin implemented in collaboration with the Senate Department for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises made a decisive contribution to these impressive numbers.”