Timothy Kelly promoted to President of Atlantis worldwide

Timothy Kelly has been promoted from executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai to president of the Atlantis brand worldwide.

Kelly has been in charge of Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm for six years and was the leader who oversaw the successful launch of Atlantis The Royal earlier in 2023.

The move was announced on LinkedIn by Atlantis, which is operated by Kerzner International, the South African-born group that also has One&Only and the new Siro brand in its portfolio.

The announcement said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce the elevation of Tim Kelly to President, Atlantis leading and representing the entire Atlantis brand globally.

“His leadership during his six-year tenure has ensured Atlantis Dubai continues to outperform through resort enhancements, a record-breaking expansion of Atlantis Aquaventure, the star-studded F&B offerings across both properties, and the roll-out of multiple award-winning sustainability projects.

“Spearheading the illustrious Grand Reveal of Atlantis The Royal in January this year, Tim and the Atlantis team created a new Dubai icon and redefined the launch of integrated resorts globally igniting a chain of worldwide recognition and accolades.

“In his new role Tim will oversee Atlantis Dubai, Sanya and the expansion of the Atlantis brand globally. The A-team is so proud of his achievement and we are excited to see this new chapter in his career with Kerzner International unfold. We look forward to an exciting future of growth and unlimited possibilities for the Atlantis brand under his leadership.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East