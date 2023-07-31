THE RITZ-CARLTON, AMMAN COMMEMORATES ITS FIRST YEAR IN JORDAN

Since opening its doors one year ago, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has become one of the premier hospitality and leisure destinations in Jordan’s bustling capital city, providing impeccable service to guests from around the world and garnering a wealth of international attention and acclaim.

Now celebrating its one-year anniversary—on the sidelines of Jordan’s 77th Independence Day and the highly anticipated wedding of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II—The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is eagerly setting its sights on its many years of exceptional hospitality to come.

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman commenced its operations with an opening ceremony inaugurated by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein, demonstrating the significance of the property as a new national landmark. Marking the official arrival of the globally renowned Ritz-Carlton brand to the Kingdom, the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman quickly attracted the attention of Ladies and Gentlemen the world over and was even featured as one of the ‘Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2022’ by Forbes Travel Guide.

Commenting on its achievements, Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, said, “The Ritz-Carlton has achieved incredible success in the hospitality industry through its dedication to service excellence and unparalleled guest experiences. We are proud of the accomplishments that have been made so far and are committed to continue raising the bar for our guests and the luxury hospitality scene here in Jordan.”

Situated in the heart of Jordan’s vibrant capital, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has proven to be a stunning addition to the city skyline, soaring 20 stories high and evoking a style that is at once timelessly elegant and effortlessly modern. Hosting 194 exquisite guest rooms and 34 suites—all of which provide guests with a spacious, delightful, and luxuriant stay—the property has become the preferred destination for leisure and business travelers alike. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is also home to numerous exceptional facilities and amenities, including five meeting rooms, a boardroom, Executive Club Lounge, and a 1,050-square-meter ballroom that has already become the city’s most desirable wedding destination.

One of the hotel’s most distinguishing features is the wide array of dining outlets on offer, including its signature Italian restaurant, Roberto’s—bringing one of Dubai’s most vivacious hotspots to Amman. In addition to its mouthwatering menu of authentic Italian cuisine with a modern, elevated twist, guests at Roberto’s can enjoy panoramic views of the city from all vistas—all complemented by a warm, welcoming, and vibrant atmosphere. In the year to come, the property will be unveiling even more exciting dining destinations for guests to enjoy.

Guests can also enjoy a truly indulgent culinary experience at the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, where they have the pleasure of dining at various exquisite venues throughout the property. The diverse range of dining options caters to every palate, ensuring a delightful gastronomic adventure for all. Leading this extraordinary journey is the esteemed Executive Chef Sudqi Naddaf, whose unparalleled culinary expertise spans over three decades.

Along with its tireless commitment to serving its guests, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has been dutifully committed to supporting the well-being of local communities. Over the past year, the property and its employees have hosted benefits for local charities, engaged in a variety of community enrichment activities, and even collaborated with local social enterprises in order to offer guests meaningful touches of authenticity—that also have a positive social impact.

Already, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has received global recognition for its exceptional service excellence and its remarkable influence on the elevation of Jordan’s hospitality sector. Last year, the World Travel Awards selected the property as the setting for its Middle East Gala Ceremony. During this prestigious event, Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, received the ‘Leading Hotelier Award’ for his outstanding and uncompromising leadership. During the World Travel Awards’ Grand Final Ceremony in Oman, the hotel was named the ‘World’s Leading Luxury Hotel for 2022’—an immense honor in recognition of the property’s exceptional standards and impeccable quality of service. Meanwhile, the property’s flagship dining destination, Roberto’s, was recognized as ‘Jordan’s Best Hotel Restaurant for 2022’ during the World Culinary Awards in Dubai.

With an impressive portfolio of achievements in just its first 12 months, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman enters its second year of operations with plans to continue raising the bar—and creating a new standard of warmth, elegance, hospitality, and luxury in the Kingdom.