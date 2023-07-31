GOLF IN SAINT LUCIA - SANDALS STYLE

Guests staying at any one of Sandals three resorts in St. Lucia can enjoy a Sandals golf course perfect for play at any skill-level. The all-remastered 18-hole, par 71 Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate boasts a Greg Norman-designed championship caliber course layout that features 7,000+ yards and dramatic elevation changes with undulating greens.

Sandals St. Lucia Golf & Country Club at Cap Estate

This 18-hole, par 71 course features 6,744 yards of sprawling green slopes, dotted with attractive ponds and lush foliage. Featuring a practice range with putting and chipping greens, this magnificent golf course is ideal for any level of experience.

18-hole, resort-style course

Plays to 6,744 yards, par 71

Sprawling green slopes dotted with attractive ponds and lush foliage

Facilities

Full-service golf pro shop

Club storage facilities

Practice range with full sized driving range and putting greens

Driving range

Changing facilities

Services

Complimentary green fees for guests staying at any of the Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia

Complimentary transfers for all nearby resorts to/from golf course

From Sandals Grande St. Lucian - 5-minute transfer

From Sandals Halcyon Beach - 25-minute transfer

From Sandals Regency La Toc - 35-minute transfer

Golf carts are mandatory, but not included. Rate is as follows:

US $50 (up to 2 persons per cart)

Optional golf rentals & amenities (per round):

FootJoy® Shoe Rentals available for men and women (adult sizes only). Rate as follows: US $20

Titleist® Golf club rentals available for men and women (left and right-handed). Rates as follows:

US $75.00 for 18 holes

(Includes a complimentary sleeve of Titleist® Pro V1® golf balls (3-count for course play)

Complimentary group golf clinic hosted weekly.

Private golf lessons led by a golf professional are available for an additional fee. Rates as follows:

30 minutes US $100.00

60 minutes US $180.00

90 minutes US $260.00

