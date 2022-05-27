The Oberoi, Marrakech introduces new wellness programme

The Oberoi, Marrakech has introduced SAHA, its new holistic wellness programme focused on four key cornerstones: Soul & Spirit, Active Body, Holistic Treatments, and A Better Plate.

The Oberoi, Marrakech is a haven of meditative tranquillity where guests can take time to rediscover inner peace and serenity. The new wellness programme has been specially designed by The Oberoi, Marrakech originally for the local community in Marrakech, to put health and safety at the forefront. SAHA means Health in Arabic and is a call for the harmonization of body and mind for a better lifestyle.

The SAHA experience includes personalized wellness plans and packages to improve guests’ well-being, whether they are looking at a more holistic approach to day-to-day life, keep fit during their stay with dynamic fitness activities with a dedicated fitness trainer, discover inner peace, be it through yoga, meditation, mindfulness activities, or experiencing a good night’s rest with the hotel’s sleep therapy programme. The sleep therapy programme creates the right setting for a good night’s sleep from offering a Posturepedic mattress and signature pillow menu, to setting up the room in the best way to ease guests into sleep with relaxing teas and amenities, a sleep monitoring machine, and aromatherapy pillow sprays for quality rest.

The culinary team and consulting nutritionist have worked together to create exquisite dishes that are balanced, nutritious and naturally delicious using the freshest local, seasonal produce as well as herbs, olive oil and vegetables from their very own potager.

Guests can choose from a 3–7-night programme which includes a stay in a deluxe villa with a private pool, along with treatments, therapies, and activities from the four key cornerstones. Guests who extend to the 5-7-day programme will also benefit from therapies such as coaching sessions in nutrition and well-being with Magalie Paillard, signature treatments such as Chinese Meridian acupressure massages, and horse whispering, a practise that helps humans understand themselves better. Hypersensitive and endowed with emotional and relational intelligence, horses react spontaneously and instantly, acting as an emotional barometer or a mirror that reflects our emotional being.

Guests embarking on this holistic wellbeing journey will be able to do so within the magical Moroccan setting of The Oberoi, Marrakech’s twenty-acres of landscaped gardens, fragrant citrus orchards, centuries old olive groves, and spectacular views of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains, where the atmosphere of serenity creates the perfect environment to achieve one’s wellbeing potential and experience the joy of slow living.

The SAHA four cornerstones of the programme include:

Soul & Spirit – The beauty and serenity of the resort’s gardens set the perfect environment to discover inner peace. Be it through sunrise yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, meditation sessions, drawing up botanical wisdom with the resident paesagist, discovering a host of mindfulness activities, or experiencing a good night’s rest with the hotel’s sleep therapy programme.

Active Body – Keep fit during with daily fitness activities including Cross Training, Float Fit HIIT, Cardio Boxing, and Circuit Training with a fitness trainer. Practice your game of tennis on our clay court or experience the best of golf at your choice of three world-class golf courses, all located within five-minutes of our resort. Complimentary activities include, morning runs with a fitness coach through the resort’s manicures jogging trails through the olive groves, fruit orchards and gardens, Muscle Reinforcement Workouts designed to enhance the body’s muscles to develop and promote general health and fitness, Cross Training combining aerobic and body weight exercises, Cardio Boxing, Body Stretching sessions to de-stress and relax tension in the body, outdoor Circuit Training, or casual strolls in the resort’s nature trails with the resident horticulturalist.

Holistic Treatments – Rejuvenation through treatments and rituals at the award-winning spa include a traditional Moroccan Hammam and personalised treatments such as The Oberoi Signature Kasa Bowl Treatment in partnership with ALQVIMIA.

A Better Plate – The hotel’s culinary team and consulting nutritionist have worked together to create exquisite dishes that are balanced, nutritious and naturally delicious using the freshest local, seasonal produce as well as herbs, olive oil and vegetables.

The Oberoi Spa at The Oberoi, Marrakech is an oasis of peace that spans 21,530 square feet (2,000 square metres) and sits on a waterbody on its own private island built around a maze garden. The space draws natural light from the garden centrepiece and is filled with soft natural light that flows in through floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the surrounding waterbody.

The location of the spa is highly symbolic. Islamic culture esteems water as a means of spiritual cleansing, a medium for self-reflection, contemplation, and purification. As guests cross the lake to The Oberoi Spa, they are in essence leaving the outside world behind and encouraged to turn their focus inwards as they embark upon a unique journey to wellbeing.

The spa offers Ayurvedic and Moroccan-inspired therapies in addition to hammams and Oberoi signature rituals that harmonise ancient philosophies and modern science. Additional facilities include a rejuvenation room, a yoga room with an al fresco pavilion for complimentary group yoga sessions or private instruction, a fitness centre equipped with cardiovascular and weights machines, indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, a spa boutique, and a beauty salon.