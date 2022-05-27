Delta accelerates digital focus by naming first Chief Digital Officer

Eric Phillips will lead a team focused on enhancing customer interactions with Delta’s digital tools and channels, including developing new and better capabilities on Delta.com and the Fly Delta app.

Delta has named Eric Phillips S.V.P. and Chief Digital Officer as the airline continues to deliver more personalized, seamless, and premium experiences for customers through its digital channels.

In the newly created role, Phillips will lead a matrixed team focused on enhancing customer interactions with Delta’s digital tools and channels, including developing new and better capabilities on Delta.com and the Fly Delta app to address customer needs before, during and after travel. He’ll partner with leaders across the enterprise to accelerate cross-functional initiatives and drive a multidisciplinary approach to deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

Delta continues to innovate and improve digital tools that put the power of flexibility, control and simplicity at the core of the travel experience. From new self-service options to an ever-improving Fly Delta app experience, Delta’s digital teams are bringing seamless travel to life in more ways than ever.

Phillips served most recently as S.V.P. - Airport Customer Service, Cargo Operations, GSE and Global Clean. In his 24 years with the company, he’s also held leadership roles in Pricing and Revenue Management.

Erik Snell will become S.V.P. - Airport Customer Service, Cargo Operations, GSE and Global Clean, where he’ll lead Delta’s largest frontline operating team. Snell had been the company’s S.V.P. - Operations & Customer Center, Operations Analytics, and Delta Connection since 2018 with responsibility for Delta’s worldwide operations. His 17-year career includes roles in Finance, ACS, Delta Connection, TechOps and former Delta subsidiaries Delta Global Services and Delta Private Jets.

