The Oberoi, Marrakech, to open in December

The Oberoi Group has announced that the Oberoi, Marrakech will open on December 1st.

The property is located in twenty-eight acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, fragrant citrus orchards and olive groves with spectacular views of the snow – capped Atlas Mountains.

The resort is located twenty-five minutes from the Djema el-Fna square and the ancient walled city.

The design of this luxury resort has been inspired by the magnificent history of Moroccan architecture.

The courtyard of the main building incorporates the design of the historic Medersa Ben Youssef, built in the 14th century and one of Marrakech’s most famous historic monuments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oberoi, Marrakech has 84 spacious and luxurious rooms, suites and villas; seventy-six of which have large private pools and private gardens.

The rooms and suites have been thoughtfully laid out for maximum privacy.

Announcing the opening of the resort, P.R.S. Oberoi, executive chairman, the Oberoi Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the Oberoi, Marrakech.

“We look forward to extending the Oberoi Group’s presence in one of the world’s most exotic destinations.

“Several Oberoi Hotels & Resorts have been recognised as amongst the best in the world.

“I am confident that the Oberoi, Marrakech, with its exceptional location, aesthetic design and committed team will offer the distinctive Oberoi service to travellers from around the world.”

The Oberoi, Marrakech has three restaurants featuring diverse International and Moroccan culinary experiences.

The bar and the terrace overlook the extensive gardens and the Atlas Mountains.

The Oberoi Spa with an indoor pool is an oasis of peace and tranquillity.

The spa is located on a natural water body and is surrounded by orchards.