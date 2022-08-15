Oberoi Hotels & Resorts announces The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance. Over its 90-year history, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has been committed to promoting and preserving Indian heritage and hosting prestigious classic and vintage car rallies around its award winning properties. In keeping with this tradition, The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will set a new benchmark to showcase the finest vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles from India and abroad.

The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will be hosted at The Oberoi Udaivilãs, Udaipur, in February 2024. Set against the majestic backdrop of Lake Pichola and traditional domed architecture of the resort, The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will celebrate the remarkable design and craftsmanship of the world’s most sought after and distinctive vehicles. Owned by Indian royalty and private collectors, the Concours will be a unique opportunity to view some of the rarest and most historically significant automobiles restored and preserved over many generations.

The event will be curated by India’s leading automotive historian, Mr. Manvendra Singh Barwani. In addition, a distinguished panel of classic car cognoscenti from across the globe will judge cars and motorcycles in different classifications. Ms. Sandra Button, Chairman of the prestigious and globally renowned Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, will serve as Chief Judge.

Mr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group, said, “Oberoi Hotels & Resorts are delighted to host and promote the celebration of beauty, innovation, and craftsmanship that has defined a century of the most exceptional automobiles of the world. Our automotive legacy is amongst the most significant and historically important. With The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance, we look forward to placing India on the world’s Concours stage and showcasing the very best of automotive heritage and excellence”.

Mr. Manvendra Singh Barwani added, “The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance will take the heritage of automobile culture and the history of India to an international level, showcasing the finest vintage and classic automobiles and motorcycles. Moreover, with Indian restoration work on par with international standards, we can compete with international entries on our home stage.”

Both automobile and motorcycle entries will be expertly curated, and those wishing to participate must undergo a rigorous selection process. Prospective entrants are invited to contact Oberoi Hotels & Resorts at [email protected] with information about their prospective entry. This must include model details, chassis number(s), and specific history of their vehicle(s), with recent photographs (high resolution).