New Zealand’s tallest hotel development opens as Holiday Inn

New Zealand has welcomed its second Holiday Inn Express Hotel with the opening of the design-led Holiday Inn Express Auckland City Centre, offering modern and affordable accommodation in Auckland’s CBD.

A joint partnership between Pro-invest Hotels and IHG Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express Auckland City Centre is part of the one of a kind, dual-hotel development which also calls home to the state-of-the-art 201-room voco Auckland City Centre, which opened its doors earlier this month.

Boasting a purposeful and contemporary design palate that creates a relaxed, warm environment from the lobby to the top floor and every space in between, the hotel features 294 well-appointed guest rooms featuring walk-in showers, black-out blinds, an efficient work station and high-quality bedding with a choice of firm or soft pillows. With floor to ceiling windows in all of the rooms, guests are guaranteed to have a prime vantage point of Auckland and its surrounds.

Guests can kick start their day with a complimentary EXPRESS Start Breakfast that includes hot and cold options, or for those who prefer fuss-free mornings there is the choice of the Express Start Breakfast Grab & Go option. And in the evenings, guests can choose from a drink in the Great Room or head up to the neighbouring voco Auckland City Centre for Italian at Mozzarella & Co. or cocktails at the rooftop bar, Bar Albert on Level 38 (opening early August).

“We’re delighted to be opening New Zealand’s second Holiday Inn Express property with Holiday Inn Express Auckland City Centre, offering travellers comfort, convenience and affordability in the heart of the city,” said Shantha de Silva, Chief Operating Officer, Pro-invest Hotels.

“Much thought has been put into every detail of this hotel and we are very proud to have the Holiday Inn Express brand sitting alongside voco Hotel in New Zealand’s first dual branded hotel development. This year has been a year of ‘firsts’ for Pro-invest Hotels and the opening of this hotel tower marks a major milestone for our business. We were the first to bring the voco brand to New Zealand and the first to bring Holiday Inn Express to the country with our Queenstown property. Now, with quarantine free travel returning to New Zealand we look forward to welcoming travellers to Auckland and can’t wait for our guests to experience these new properties.”

As one of IHG’s fastest growing hotel brands, Holiday Inn Express is well-loved for its approach to simple, smart travel. The brand’s much-loved perks will be on offer in Auckland, with business travellers able to appreciate the fast check-in and unlimited fast WiFi as well as the three flexible meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 40 people. Plus, there’s access to a 24 hour reception, fitness room and a self-service laundry.

Holiday Inn Express Auckland City Centre’s strong commitment to sustainability means it is on track to achieve Green Engage Certification. In addition, the hotel is committed to using energy efficient equipment and systems throughout the property and chooses not to use single use plastics, using bulk amenities instead of one-time use disposable bathroom amenities.

Continuously looking to reduce its environmental footprint, the hotel also offers ‘A Greener Stay’ initiative, which gives guests the option of reducing their environmental footprint when staying two or more nights by opting out of housekeeping services helping to save energy, water use and waste output.