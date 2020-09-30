Mandarin Oriental signs Oberoi Group partnership

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and the Oberoi Group have announced a long-term strategic alliance that will see the two groups jointly collaborating across a range of initiatives.

The partnership creates a platform for the two organisations to work more closely together while seeking to retain the unique heritage and identity of each.

The alliance greatly increases the global reach of both groups, providing guests with increased choice in breadth across the globe as well as depth in India.

“We are delighted to launch this innovative partnership with the Oberoi Group, setting the stage for us to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality.

“The Oberoi Group has a long-established history and a wealth of expertise in providing exemplary service and I am confident that by working together both organisations will grow and create further differentiation in the industry that our guests will value.

“We look forward to working with The Oberoi Group to continue to develop and deepen this special partnership.” said James Riley, Mandarin Oriental Group chief executive.

Tapping into the expertise of both brands, the alliance will work together to create unique culinary and wellness experiences and will also collaborate on innovation, sustainability and colleague learning and development.

Joint efforts across these areas will provide synergies for both brands enabling both to further evolve the meaning of luxury hospitality.

“We have long been ‘fans’ of Mandarin Oriental,” said Vikram Oberoi, managing director of EIH Limited, the flagship company of the Oberoi Group.

“Our brands complement each other extremely well as do our organisations values and culture.

“This exciting alliance will allow guests to experience new destinations and experiences in the legendary styles for which both companies are renowned.”