The Algarve Wins World Travel Award for ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Destination’ for the Tenth Time

October 2023: For the tenth time, the Algarve has been voted as ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Destination’ at the 2023 World Travel Awards. It is a world first as no other destination has won this prestigious award, which honours travel and tourism, so many times.

Home to over 100 beaches, the region in Portugal has some of Europe’s most beautiful coastline, stretching over 200km. And there are 88 blue flag beaches in the Algarve, one of the largest concentration of Blue Flags in Europe.

Speaking about winning the award, President of the Algarve Tourism Bureau André Gomes said: “We are honoured and delighted to have won this award for the tenth time. It’s a real privilege for the region to have been recognised as Europe’s Leading Beach Destination, and to be making history this way.

“The Algarve has beaches to suit all tastes. From long, sandy beaches protected by golden cliffs to small bays nestled between rocks, and the calm waters of the east coast beaches like Manta Rota and Altura, which are perfect for families. Meanwhile, the west coast beaches of Amado, Bordeira and Monte Clerigo have some of the most scenic and uncrowded in the country and are a go-to destination for surfers. There also famous beach resort towns such as Albufeira, Lagos and Vilamoura, all with fine beaches.

“And complementing the beaches, we have a rich culture and tradition, with a long history of fishing, agriculture, crafts and gastronomy that has been shaped and influenced by its long Atlantic coastline, Moorish ancestry and sunny climate.”

This year, the World Travel Awards commemorated its 30th anniversary of rewarding travel excellence, marking the landmark celebration at Batumi, Georgia.