InterContinental Doha Beach and Spa appoints Michael Borges as hotel manager

InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa has appointed Michael Borges as hotel manager. Borges will be overseeing the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa and InterContinental Doha Residences’ day-to-day operations as he leads its commercial and strategic initiatives in his new role.

Bringing over nineteen years of commercial and operational experience in the hotel industry to Doha, Borges is a seasoned hotelier who has held various leadership roles across multiple disciplines.

Source Hotelier Middle East