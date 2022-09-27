SWISS earns Skytrax awards for its First Class Lounges

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) earned first place in the two categories of ‘World’s Best First Class Lounge’ and ‘World’s Best First Class Lounge Dining’ in this year’s Skytrax World Airline Awards.

The honours were bestowed at a Skytrax ceremony in London. The renowned Skytrax market research institute, which specializes in the air transport sector, had previously conducted a worldwide survey of some 13 million air travellers from more than 100 countries. In addition to its two First Class Lounge distinctions, SWISS earned a Top Ten place – at Number 10 (2021: 18) – in this year’s overall Skytrax ranking of the best airlines in the world, which extended to more than 350 air carriers.

“I am delighted that we have again been honoured for our First Class Lounges in these latest Skytrax awards,” says Julia Hillenbrand, Head of SWISS Brand Experience. “These awards confirm our standing as a strong premium brand. And being named by travellers as one of the world’s top ten airlines makes us particularly proud. That we have continued to convince our passengers of the outstanding quality of our product even through the extremely challenging past few years is thanks in no small part to the dedication and the professionalism of our employees.”

High-quality service

With their high-quality service and their exquisite culinary offerings, the SWISS First lounges at Zurich Airport are truly outstanding. Travellers using the airport’s Terminal A can visit the luxurious SWISS First Lounge A, which offers its guests a calm and relaxing ambience away from the airport bustle. Those using Terminal E, which is dedicated primarily to long-haul departures, can take advantage of the SWISS First Lounge E, which is conveniently close to the departure gates. The lounge’s extensive facilities include two hotel rooms, a conference room, mini-suites, a champagne bar and a five-star à la carte restaurant whose wine humidor is home to more than 1,000 bottles of wine from all over the globe. The lounge further boasts a 352-square-metre terrace on which guests can relax and watch the airport’s flights land and take off.

The Skytrax survey behind these annual awards polls respondents’ views on airlines’ inflight service products and their services at the airport. The Skytrax market research institute, which specializes in the air transport sector, has been conducting such passenger surveys since 1999.

