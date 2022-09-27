Qatar Airways Privilege Club and ALL - Accor Live Limitless Unveil Strengthening of Partnership

Qatar Airways Privilege Club and ALL - Accor Live Limitless announce the enhancement of their strategic partnership, providing new ways for members to earn both Avios and ALL Reward points, while also fast tracking their tier status.

The partnership amplifies the rewards for members of both Privilege Club and ALL globally, who can now enjoy the benefit of earning both Avios and ALL Reward points upon their first eligible Accor stay or Qatar Airways flight.

After linking membership accounts, Privilege Club and ALL members will earn up to 1 Avios for every €1 spent on eligible stays at participating Accor hotels, in addition to the usual ALL Reward points. Participating hotels include Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Rixos, SLS, 25 Hours, Movenpick, Pullman and many more. Similarly, Privilege Club and ALL members can additionally earn 1 ALL Reward point for every $2 spent on eligible Qatar Airways flights, alongside the usual Avios.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “At Privilege Club we are constantly striving to achieve excellence by providing a loyalty programme that sets the highest standards for our members. To achieve this, we have taken the strategic decision to enhance our partnership with Accor, expanding benefits for both Privilege Club and ALL - Accor Live Limitless members and granting opportunities for tier fast-track. We are certain that they will enjoy the benefits of this partnership enhancement in some of the world’s most renowned hotel brands and look forward to introducing ALL members to our award-winning services.”

Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty and Partnerships Officer for Accor commented: “We are thrilled to elevate our existing partnership with Qatar Airways by offering additional benefits to our joint members. Through a seamless web or app customer journey, members of ALL and Qatar Airways Privilege Club can easily enroll and get rewarded for each flight and hotel booking. In line with sport being one of our members’ passions, we are also excited to announce this partnership ahead of the upcoming World Cup being held in Qatar.”

Additionally, elite members of either loyalty programmes can benefit from an exclusive offer to advance tiers.

Status Benefits for Qatar Airways Privilege Club members:

Following the first eligible international hotel stay with Accor, Privilege Club Gold members will be upgraded to Silver status from ALL, providing extra benefits such as complimentary welcome drinks, priority welcome, late check-out, and more.

Privilege Club Platinum members will be upgraded to Gold Status from ALL, after their first eligible international hotel stay with Accor, granting them guaranteed room availability, complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, late check-out, and more.

Status Benefits for members of ALL - Accor Live Limitless:

Elite members of ALL who have flown on their first eligible Qatar Airways flight, after linking their account with Privilege Club, will benefit from complimentary tier upgrades with Privilege Club.

Gold members of ALL will be upgraded to Privilege Club Silver membership, granting them travel perks such as priority check-in, extra baggage allowance, lounge access, and more.

Platinum members of ALL will be upgraded to Privilege Club Gold membership, offering them priority check-in, extra baggage allowance, complimentary seat selection, lounge access, meet and greet service and much more.

Diamond members of ALL will be upgraded to Privilege Club Platinum membership, the highest tier in the programme, which will allow members to enjoy enhanced benefits of extra baggage allowance, complimentary seat selection, and lounge access, including access to Al Safwa First Lounge at Hamad International Airport when travelling in Business Class with Qatar Airways.

For more information, please visit https://www.qatarairways.com/en/Privilege-Club/our-partners/accor.html