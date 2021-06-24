Swan Hellenic floats out first ship in Finland

Swan Hellenic announced that Helsinki Shipyard has floated SH Minerva out of dry dock.

Her twin ship, SH Vega, was floated in dry dock on the same day.

Moreover, a few days earlier, steelwork production started for the third and largest vessel commissioned from Helsinki, which currently has the project name Vega 3.

The Swan Hellenic fleet is thus coming together on schedule to take voyagers on a wide range of distinctive cruises.

All three ships are designed for minimal environmental impact and comply with the latest emission standards, while also being battery-ready for future emission-free silent sailing in port.

SH Minerva features a five-megawatt diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction and PC5 ice-strengthened hull that is fully Safe Return to Port certified.

At 115 metres, the vessel has been specially designed for worldwide cruising to explore the most inspiring and inaccessible places on earth.

Providing elegant and spacious five-star accommodation for 152 guests in 76 spacious cabins and suites, SH Minerva will be operated by an onboard team of 120 to provide the highest levels of personal service.

SH Minerva will be delivered to Swan Hellenic in October, while SH Vega and the third ship will arrive next year.

“SH Minerva is very much a next-generation expedition ship, and we are very proud of our contribution to everything she represents,” commented Esko Karvonen, chief executive of Helsinki Shipyard.

“The construction of her ice-strengthened hull, for example, benefits from Helsinki Shipyard’s solid experience in building ice class vessels.”