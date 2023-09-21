Swan Hellenic Unveils Antarctica 2024-2025

Wide choice of Antarctic explorations offered to experience the living heart of the White Continent for between 9 and 21 days in Swan Hellenic’s distinctive depth and style. Departures from 13 November 2024 to 3 March 2025.

Swan Hellenic has just announced and opened bookings for its Antarctica 2024-2025 Season of Cultural Expedition Cruises on boutique five-star ice-class ships, SH Diana and SH Vega.

Departures commence on 13 November 2024 with an exceptional 20-night cruise on SH Diana from Cape Town to Ushuaia, exploring Tristan Da Cunha, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. SH Diana’s season ends with a mirror-image semi-circumnavigation at the end of February 2025, returning to Cape Town over 21-nights, having offered a wide choice of 9, 10, 11, 12 and 17-night cruises from Swan Hellenic’s Antarctica Season home port, Ushuaia.

SH Vega begins her season with a 17-night cruise down the East Coast of Argentina from Buenos Aires, then out to the Falklands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula, before crossing the famous Drake Passage to Ushuaia. SH Vega follows this with a varied choice of 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13-night cultural expedition cruises from Ushuaia, sailing across the New Year and into March.

Both ships offer opportunities to explore the Antarctic Peninsula from either side, including the less-visited Weddell Sea, as well as the Falklands, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich and South Shetland Islands.

Every cruise offers multiple zodiac expeditions, often more than one a day, so that close-up encounters in unforgettable landscapes with whales, penguins, seals and many spectacular seabirds are practically guaranteed.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the expeditions are led by seasoned guides and international experts, who provide a rich onboard lecture programme. Specialising in a wide range of fields, from marine biology, ornithology and geology to photography, they also socialise freely with guests, enriching their personal experience.

Each informal but sumptuously appointed Scandi-design ship is distinguished by its outward focus, with floor-to-ceiling open view lounges, staterooms and suites – almost all with balconies. Complementing this, the extensive deck areas feature numerous observation points, including the signature Swan’s Nest platform perched above the prow.

Optional Citizen Science participation, a panoramic sauna, state-of-the-art gym, premium wellness and beauty treatments, and outstanding gourmet dining complete the picture of Swan Hellenic’s extraordinary Antarctica 2024-2025 offering. Every aspect of the cruises and itineraries can now be explored in full on its website, which also features an interactive brochure with downloadable PDF version. Further details and immediate bookings are available from Swan Hellenic and leading travel agents.

Swan Hellenic CEO, Andrea Zito, says: “We’re very proud of the depth and breadth of choice offered by our expertly designed 2024-2025 Antarctica Season cruises. What’s more – as always with Swan Hellenic – they offer the possibility of daisy-chaining to create unique, lifechanging experiences of one of the world’s last remaining true wildernesses and beyond”.