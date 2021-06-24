Muckermann takes up chief commercial role with Silversea

Silversea Cruises has announced the promotion of Barbara Muckermann to the role of chief commercial officer, effective immediately.

In her new role, Muckermann, who most recently served as chief marketing officer with the line, will focus on strengthening a guest-centric approach across the sales and marketing channels at the Monaco-based luxury line.

As part of her expanded responsibilities, she will oversee all aspects of Silversea’s guest relations, sales and marketing, revenue management functions, strategic communications and brand recognition.

Muckermann’s strategic duties will encompass initiatives that will enhance the customer experience across operations for Silversea Cruises, a subsidiary of the Royal Caribbean Group.

“Barbara’s unparalleled experience and extensive knowledge of the luxury travel industry, paired with her intimate understanding of guests’ and travel advisors’ needs, make her the perfect leader to drive the profitable growth of Silversea Cruises globally,” said Jason Liberty, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Royal Caribbean Group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muckermann joined Silversea Cruises in 2001, returning in 2016 after stints with multiple luxury and cruise brands from 2005.

“I am truly honoured to work with such a talented senior leadership team at one of the world’s most iconic brands, recognised as the pinnacle of luxury travel,” added Muckermann.

“This is an exciting year of opportunity for the company, and Silversea is uniquely positioned within the industry’s return to service to capture growth in the global market, placing our guests at the centre of the luxury experience.”

An accomplished professional in the luxury travel and hospitality industry, Muckermann brings more than 25 years of experience to her new position.