SH Vega floats out ahead of spring debut

Swan Hellenic has announced that Helsinki Shipyard had floated SH Vega out of dry dock.

SH Vega is the twin ship of SH Minerva, launched at the end of last year and now exploring Antarctica.

Steelwork production for the third, slightly larger vessel commissioned from Helsinki started last summer, and about per cent of the blocks are now ready at the yard.

All three ships are designed for minimal environmental impact and comply with the latest emission standards, while also being battery-ready for future emission-free silent sailing in port as well as wildlife and marine reserves.

ADVERTISEMENT

SH Vega features a 4.6-megawatt diesel-electric hybrid-ready propulsion system with selective catalytic reduction and PC5 ice-strengthened hull that is fully Safe Return to Port certified.

Designed for immersive experiences and extensive open views, SH Vega features an expedition laboratory, marine life library and observation lounge for lectures by expert expedition leaders and specialists from a wide range of disciplines.

Expedition day trips by zodiac are a central feature of the programmes that will be offered, along with kayaking, trekking and other activities.

The on-board amenities include a spa, sauna, gym, library, panoramic restaurant and club lounge serving world-class cuisine, as well as a pool deck with bar.

SH Vega will be delivered to Swan Hellenic in May.

“SH Vega is a next-generation ship that advances the Swan Hellenic cultural expedition cruising tradition in the inspired mould of her sister ship.

“We are very proud of our contribution to everything she represents,” commented Simo Rastas, chief executive of Helsinki Shipyard.