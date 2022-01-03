Swan Hellenic sets sail on first departure

Swan Hellenic has seen new ship SH Minerva leave Ushuaia on her maiden expedition cruise of the Antarctic.

She will sail on a nine-day New Year celebration of discovery.

Cruising in the expert hands of industry veterans captain Tuomo Leskinen and hotel director Philipp Reutener, SH Minerva’s first guests look forward to celebrating the New Year deep in the splendours of Antarctica.

Here, they will soon be exploring the inspiring sights and wildlife of the Peninsula and milder Shetland Islands in the company of expedition leader Pablo Brandeman, polar expert Steve Blamires and ornithologist Andy Bunten.

Swan Hellenic chief executive, Andrea Zito, commented: “We are immensely proud to have welcomed our first guests aboard this wonderful new ship to live unique new experiences that advance the revered Swan Hellenic tradition, taking them to see what others don’t in exceptional comfort and style.”