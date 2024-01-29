Stunning new light art festival featuring world-class lineup launches at Expo City Dubai

Dhai Dubai, the first-ever Emirati-led light art festival, has launched its illuminating 10-day programme at Expo City Dubai. The event celebrates the rich artistic tapestry of Emirati talent through a series of awe-inspiring artistic projections, interactive installations, enlightening talks and creative workshops.

The free-to-attend festival is created and organised by Expo City Dubai, in partnership with AGB Creative and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and will run from January 26 to February 4.

Artists lighting up the inaugural event include Mattar Bin Lahej, known for designing the calligraphic façade on the Museum of the Future; pioneering artist Dr Najat Makki, honoured with the French Chevalier of Arts and Letters; Emirates Fine Arts Society co-founder Dr Mohamed Yousef; designer Abdulla Almulla, who participated in last year’s London Design Biennale; multi-disciplinary artist Maitha Hamdan; esteemed designer Khalid Al Shafar, renowned for his collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi; and celebrated visual artist Reem Al Ghaith.

Meanwhile, Al Wasl Plaza’s iconic 130-metre-wide dome comes to life with a series of special projection shows titled Sisters of the Desert, inspired by the late Emirati artist, Dhabia Juma Lamlah, who produced more than 200 remarkable artworks despite not being able to use her right hand. Reflecting Dubai’s spirit of multicultural collaboration, the show also features special guests, Australian artist Rene Kulitja and South African artist Dr Esther Mahlangu, who weave together a narrative of resilience and cross-cultural connectivity.

Dhai Dubai is supporting the Liter of Light initiative – a global grassroots movement – to provide high-quality solar lighting to people with limited to electricity in the floating images of Agusan Marsh in the Philippines. Festival visitors can also pledge to contribute toward Liter of Light’s mission in communities across the Philippines, Kenya, Cameroon, and India.

For more information, please visit www.dhaidubai.com and sign up to receive updates.

ADVERTISEMENT