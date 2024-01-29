Turn It On! the Upcoming Edition of the Tenerife Carnival Will Pay Tribute to the TV

The Tenerife Carnival, considered one most spectacular and colourful events in the world, will pay tribute to the TV (“la televisión”) in its upcoming edition. Taking place from now until 18 February, visitors can expect and unforgettable experience filled with music, dance and unparalleled festivities.

Declared a ‘Festival of International Tourist Interest’, the Tenerife Carnival is the world’s second largest after the one in Rio (Brazil); and aspires to become an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

The Tenerife Carnival always has a theme on which all the fancy dresses, parties and parades are based on – and this year’s theme will be the “TV”. The world of television is a perfect match with the world of carnival, where show business and eccentricity have an incalculable value.

The Tenerife Carnival consists of two parts: the official contests and the street parties – both bringing a whirlwind of excitement and entertainment. The festivities always kick off with a grand Opening Parade, featuring elaborately adorned floats, samba dancers and performers in dazzling costumes – most of them winking at this year’s theme, the TV. The “Coso Apoteosis” is another popular parade, full of colour, rhythm and joy.

A wide variety of contests – including “murga” street music groups and “comparsa” bands – take place in Santa Cruz’s fairgrounds throughout the festivities. One of the highlights is the Carnival Queen Election Gala, a prestigious title awarded to the woman with the most stunning and creative costume. The competition showcases the incredible talent and artistry of local designers, who work tirelessly to create show-stopping ensembles.

Throughout the carnival, attendees can immerse themselves in a variety of events, including street parties, live music performances and traditional Canarian folklore displays. The streets of Santa Cruz become a canvas of colour, with locals and visitors alike donning vibrant fancy dresses, adding to the festive ambiance.

As a family-friendly event, the Tenerife Carnival offers activities for all ages, ensuring that everyone can partake in the joyous atmosphere. From children’s parades to dedicated family zones, the carnival aims to create lasting memories for visitors of all backgrounds.

Although Santa Cruz hosts the most popular carnival on the island, there are other towns whose festivities are also worth seeing – including Puerto de la Cruz, in the north, and Arona, in the south.

For further information about Tenerife, please visit: www.webtenerife.co.uk