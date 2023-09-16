SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NAMED “BEST AIRLINE FOR FAMILIES” IN MONEY’S LIST OF 2023 TRAVEL AWARDS

Southwest Airlines Co. was named Best Airline for Families on MONEY’s 2023 Travel Awards list. MONEY recognized Southwest Airlines® for its Family Boarding process, two free checked bags,1 no change2 or cancellation3 fees, and creating a flexible travel experience at a low cost.

Southwest Customers also enjoy family-friendly content for free on the Inflight Entertainment Portal.4

“Families on the go turn to Southwest for more than our low fares and flexible policies,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. “We know families traveling together are looking for a comfortable and smooth travel experience, and our People take great pride in delivering their legendary Hospitality every step of the way.”

MONEY’s Best Airlines List assessed 10 major U.S. based carriers utilizing various criteria from multiple data resources to evaluate customer satisfaction with an airline’s network size, rewards programs, and policies.

For more information on Southwest’s flexible policies, visit Southwest.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

1First and second checked bags; weight and size limits apply.

2If a Customer needs to change an upcoming flight itinerary, they’ll only pay the cost in fare difference.

3Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to scheduled departure may result in forfeited flight credits.

4Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer.