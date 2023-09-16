The Mile High City Kicks Off its 14th Annual Denver Beer Week

Beer lovers will enjoy nine days of all things beer during Denver Beer Week, including tap takeovers, rare beer tappings, meet the brewer events, beer and food pairings and more. The week once again is a prelude of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), the country’s largest craft beer festival.

As the premier U.S. beer competition, GABF will showcase more than 500 breweries pouring more than 1,800 beers from around the world and host over 40,000 attendees. Breweries have an opportunity to enter their beers to be judged by the festival’s professional judge panel, and festival attendees can sip beer entered in the competition during the tasting sessions. Learn more on the VISIT DENVER website.

As part of Denver Beer Week, VISIT DENVER will launch its latest rendition of the Denver Beer Trail, which includes over 40 breweries this year and is a great way to explore local flavors across the city. Find a list of breweries along with an interactive map to help you navigate your Denver brewery experience on the VISIT DENVER website.

Below are a few additional ways to enjoy Denver Beer Week 2023. A full listing of the more than 200 events can be found on the Denver Beer Week website.

RiNo Beer and Graffiti Tour - The Ultimate Craft Beer Experience

Recurring daily. Presented by Denver Microbrew Tour – Meets at Ratio Beerworks

Within Denver, there’s a spot where there are more than 20 breweries within a 1-mile radius, making it the most brewery-dense neighborhood in the world! That spot is in the RiNo District of Denver (which was called “the most exciting neighborhood in the city” by GQ). If you’re looking for the best way to experience Denver like a local, this is it!

Hop Festival at Denver Botanic Gardens

Sept. 16 - Chatfield Farms

Start fall right at Hop Festival, Chatfield Farms’ first beer festival. Sip samples from some of Colorado’s favorite breweries. Learn about our hops and other crops from our farmers, enjoy acoustic performances by local artists and grab a bite to eat at food tents. Tickets to Corn Maze must be purchased with the Hop Festival add-on for admission.

Oktoberfest on South Pearl

Sept. 16 – South Pearl Street

Head to South Pearl Street on Saturday, September 16 for a day of great brews and fun for the whole family! Enjoy Local breweries, food vendors, live music, kid’s activities, costume contest and more.

Left Hand Brewing 30th Anniversary Celebration

Sept. 21 – Left Hand Brewing Wynkoop St.

Join Left Hand to toast to three decades of crafting exceptional brews and unforgettable memories. They will be featuring on tap five original beers from the 90’s – Motherlode Golden Ale, Jackman’s Pale Ale, Deep Cover Brown Ale, Black Jack Porter and Polestar Pilsner.