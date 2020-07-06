Skyscanner launches Fare Families functionality

Skyscanner has launched a new service allowing airlines to showcase their fare options and extra ancillaries at the beginning of the user journey.

The Fare Families functionality - new, mobile optimised technology within the direct booking platform - has been designed to maximise fare revenue.

Travellers are presented with more information upfront so they can make informed and value-based booking decisions.

Accessible pricing (51 per cent) and clear airline policies (49 per cent) were named as the top types of information that travellers would look for once restrictions were lifted in a recent Skyscanner survey.

Airlines including Aeroflot and Westjet are among the first to go live with the new service, showing travellers their wide range of fare options and ancillaries content including checked bags, seat selection and priority boarding.

The content is displayed within a seamless and mobile optimised branded flow, with no need for re-directs to complete the final purchase.

Norwegian, Singapore Airlines, S7 and Virgin Atlantic have also been on-boarded and will soon be able to display their own fare options and ancillaries to travellers.

Cat King, commercial director at Skyscanner, commented: “The travel industry is at the beginning of a recovery journey and as part of that journey we want to set our airline partners up for success.

“Fare Families, available within our Direct Booking platform, will not only help to increase conversion rates but also maximise fare revenues during this critical time.

“As the shift to mobile accelerates, travellers will demand more choice and information upfront, as well as simpler and faster ways to book using their phones.

“Skyscanner is at the forefront in providing these solutions for our partners and travellers alike.”