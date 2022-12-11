Aeroflot to carry ski and water sports equipment for free

Aeroflot will traditionally offer passengers an additional checked baggage allowance, allowing them to transport for free one set of ski equipment as well as surfing, kitesurfing, wakeboarding, wind-surfing and diving equipment, weighing up to 23 kg.

The offer is valid until 30 April 2023 on scheduled Aeroflot flights* and flights operated by Rossiya Airlines and Aurora Airlines under SU code with tickets purchased for Light and Promo Light fare groups being exempt.

A ski kit either constitutes a case with one pair of skis, one pair of ski poles and one pair of ski boots (which can be packed separately), or a case with one snowboard and a pair of snowboarding boots (which can be packed separately).

A surfing (kitesurfing, wakeboarding, windsurfing) kit may include: not more than two surfboards, not more than three sets of fins, binding, wetsuit, special-purpose footwear and other accessories with a total weight of under 5 kg.

A windsurfing set also includes a sail with a mast in a case (total weight of the case is included in the overall weight of the set).

Divers can transport: a buoyancy vest, wetsuit, helmet, gloves, one pair of boots or flippers, a snorkeling set and additional equipment with a total weight of under 5 kg.

The extra baggage allowance for ski, surfing, diving kit is not taken into account when paying for excess baggage, is not indicated on the ticket and is provided according to general rules of advance booking of oversize and non-standard baggage provided the aircraft has space available.

Further information is available at the airline’s 24-hour call-centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), *555 (for mobile phones), toll-free international office numbers or at the airline’s sales offices.

* This service is not available on flights with numbers SU3000-5399.

