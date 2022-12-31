Aeroflot launches direct flights from six Russian regions to Mineralnye Vody

Aeroflot began operating a new programme of direct flights from six Russian regions to Mineralnye Vody. Passengers can enjoy Aeroflot’s convenient flights from Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Perm, Kazan and Samara.

The new programme based around one of the key leisure destinations of the North Caucasus opens new year-round travel opportunities within Russia.

Moneralnye Vody, considered as Gateway to Caucasus, is a major transport hub and a popular transit point for travel to the region’s biggest ski and spa resorts. It is a convenient starting point to go on a mountain hiking tour in Prielbrusye.

The flight schedule of the new programme has been drawn up to facilitate travel planning for passengers. Direct flights bypassing Moscow will help passengers save time and money.

The up-to-date schedule is available on Aeroflot’s website.

Older Missoni Resort Club Sails in to One&Only Reethi Rah Newer Celebrate the new year with views of the famous Copacabana fireworks